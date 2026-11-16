How global investment is transforming India's commercial real estate landscape

India's commercial real estate sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by economic expansion, rising foreign investment and the growing presence of multinational businesses. As the country strengthens its position in the global economy, demand for high-quality commercial spaces is increasing, creating new opportunities for developers, investors and businesses. Beyond the construction of office buildings, this shift reflects a broader change in how international capital is shaping India's urban and economic landscape. Real estate (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Foreign investment has become an important driver of this transformation. International businesses are increasingly viewing India as a long-term investment destination rather than simply a market for accessing consumers. A growing economy, expanding corporate sector, skilled workforce and improving infrastructure have strengthened the country's appeal to global investors. Commercial real estate, in particular, offers opportunities to participate in this growth by developing the physical infrastructure required to support businesses and economic activity.

The investment comes as Japan steps up its economic engagement with India, setting a fresh private-sector investment target of ¥10 trillion after meeting its earlier ¥5 trillion commitment within three years. Sumitomo Realty's Mumbai portfolio represents nearly 10% of this new target, giving commercial real estate a notable place in the expanding bilateral relationship.

The growing investment relationship was among the key themes at the third Nikkei India-Japan Economy & Investment Forum in Mumbai. The forum brought together business leaders and representatives from government and financial institutions to explore opportunities for deeper economic collaboration. Such platforms are important as the two countries look beyond traditional areas of cooperation towards new avenues for capital, technology and business partnerships.

India's major metropolitan cities occupy a central position in this evolving landscape. Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune have developed distinct commercial ecosystems supported by financial institutions, technology companies, industrial clusters and professional talent. These cities attract domestic and international businesses because they provide access to markets, skilled employees and established corporate networks. Mumbai, for instance, continues to demonstrate the importance of established financial districts, with international investors expanding their commercial real estate presence in areas such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and Worli.

The growing interest of foreign investors also reflects India's expanding economic relationships with other countries. International partnerships are increasingly extending beyond trade and consumer markets to include infrastructure, manufacturing, financial services, clean energy and technology. Japanese investment in India, for example, illustrates how long-term economic cooperation can translate into substantial private-sector commitments. Such partnerships bring financial resources while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, technological collaboration and stronger business networks.

For Japan, India offers a large domestic market and a growing manufacturing base. For India, Japanese investment brings not just capital but opportunities for technology collaboration, industrial partnerships and durable business relationships. The discussions at the Nikkei India-Japan Economy & Investment Forum underline the importance of bringing investors, policymakers and industry leaders together to turn these opportunities into commercial partnerships.

Infrastructure development will remain critical to sustaining this momentum. Even the most sophisticated commercial developments cannot achieve their full potential without efficient transport networks, reliable utilities and accessible public services. Congestion, inadequate connectivity and uneven urban development can affect business productivity and discourage long-term investment. Cities seeking to strengthen their global competitiveness must therefore ensure that commercial expansion is accompanied by improvements in public transport, road networks, urban planning and environmental management.

There is also a wider economic dimension to the growth of commercial real estate. Investments in office developments generate employment across construction, engineering, architecture, facilities management and allied services. Once operational, these developments support businesses that create further employment and stimulate demand for local services. The resulting economic activity can contribute to the development of surrounding neighbourhoods and strengthen a city's commercial ecosystem.

For India, the opportunity lies in converting growing international interest into sustainable economic outcomes. Attracting foreign capital is important, but retaining investor confidence requires transparent regulations, predictable policies, efficient infrastructure and a business environment that encourages long-term commitments. Commercial real estate must also respond to environmental considerations, particularly as sustainable construction and energy efficiency become increasingly important to global businesses.

Ultimately, India's commercial real estate growth is closely linked to its broader economic ambitions. The next phase of development will not be measured simply by the number of office towers constructed or the volume of foreign capital attracted. Its real significance will lie in the businesses these spaces accommodate, the employment they generate and the economic relationships they help strengthen. As India becomes increasingly integrated into global business networks, its commercial infrastructure will play an important role in determining how effectively it translates investment opportunities into lasting economic growth.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mohita Modgill, director, India office, Japan Intercultural Consulting.