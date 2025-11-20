Safeguarding India’s scientific reputation in the global arena

India’s rich history of scientific and academic contributions has shaped humanity’s trajectory, from the concept of zero and the decimal system to Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and Covid vaccines. Researchers, scientists and academics have an undeniable role to play in India’s growth story for both national and global advancement. Nurturing talent to unlock innovations requires careful safeguarding of India’s scientific reputation, one that involves building global confidence in Indian research and fostering high standards for academic integrity across the nation. AI (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian research output is on a steady rise, but the practice of relying on the volume of published work as a measure of academic success has given rise to the global proliferation of so-called ‘paper mills’, which sell fabricated research papers. Not only does this phenomenon undermine the quality of India’s research; it also increases the challenge and complexity for academic publishers who must proactively remain vigilant against bad actors while managing the increase in submissions to ensure only high-quality research is published.

India’s status as the third-largest global producer of research is accompanied by a rising number of retractions. While this is sometimes a necessary occurrence to uphold the scientific record, such retractions can create a perception that science is less trustworthy. The impact of this can be far-reaching - reduced funding, reduced opportunities for international collaboration, and an overall weakening of India’s global scientific reputation. Fraudulent publishing and academic misconduct have consequences beyond academic publishing: when public goodwill in research findings diminishes, it reduces the scope of scientific insights to influence policy and industry decision-making.

Addressing research misconduct goes beyond policing individuals: It’s an imperative that requires considered and coordinated collective action by institutions, publishers, funders and policymakers.

For institutions, rigorous oversight and dedicated training for researchers can bolster peer review processes for the highest level of academic integrity. Designing and implementing robust protocols to promote transparency and ethical conduct can reduce incidences of academic fraud. Creating toolkits, resources, and guidelines for pre- and post-publication peer review can help democratise access to best practices and academic safeguards in an evolving research landscape.

Academic publishers appoint independent editors to ensure that research is original, of high-quality and ethical. Our role is to foster a culture of rigor, establishing strict standards for transparency, and maintaining the integrity and quality of research. This includes robust editorial review, plagiarism checks, and adherence to international standards such as the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE). Responsible use of specially designed technological tools, supplemented with expert human oversight, can help publishers address academic fraud at scale and maintain research quality in a sea of rising submissions.

Equally essential, India’s academic community must align and agree on a holistic approach to evaluating research, emphasising quality and impact of research outputs by using a variety of appropriate indicators and contextual information as assessment metrics for the different fields of study.

The use of AI in research has raised questions over algorithmic bias and potential ethical dilemmas, such as data fabrication and inadvertent plagiarism. As AI acceptance and adoption in academia gain traction, a sharp policy focus on regulations and guidelines for AI usage can facilitate a more equitable, responsible and ethical adoption of AI, especially in academia, which can greatly benefit from tailored AI tools.

Research-specific tools can enable plagiarism checks, provide citation support, and automate cross-verification, thereby helping researchers and institutions alike to maintain academic integrity and rigor. Government initiatives to promote the responsible and effective use of AI will make AI tools more accessible and better utilized. This can also help level the playing field for resource-strapped researchers with inadequate peer support to leverage the power of AI for their research.

Additionally, deploying AI to help maintain and enhance academic standards has the potential to reach and serve a very fragmented ecosystem, by creating processes that can be standardised, replicated and adopted at large.

Academic integrity involves embedding thoroughness and transparency at every stage of the scientific process. The principles of rigour, reproducibility, and transparency must be at the forefront when designing policies, frameworks, tools, guidelines, and research projects. This also requires standardisation across the nation, where all institutions and researchers are guided by common procedure that aligns with international standards.

India’s academic community must lead by example, through incentivisation of best practices to create a culture of zero tolerance towards academic misconduct. It must work together to create a conducive environment for researchers with appropriate resources and tools. This will help enable world-class, quality research that speaks for itself.

This article is authored by Laura Hassink, managing director, Journals, Elsevier.