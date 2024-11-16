Mental health in an online world: An Indian perspective

We live in an online world and the internet has become a primary source of keeping in touch not just with our friends, families or relatives but also with the world outside us. While our digital connectedness has many advantages, there are also grave concerns related to our mental health. The article discusses the negative impacts of false information, scams, and fraud and how our online experiences might influence our well-being. Mental health (Shutterstock)

The internet connects us with loved ones and provides access to global communities. A report from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) reveals that about 825 million Indians are online, and social media is increasingly popular. These platforms can foster comfort and belonging, especially in tough times.

However, being constantly online can harm mental health. Research shows that excessive social media use is linked to higher anxiety and depression levels. Scrolling through curated feeds can create unrealistic expectations and lead to low self-esteem. A 2023 study found that while 31% of teens view social media positively, 24% believe it negatively affects their well-being, often due to bullying and harmful comparisons. Additionally, cyberbullying is linked to increased self-harm and suicidal thoughts, with about 40% of Indian youth reporting experiences of cyberbullying. Yet, around 81% of teens feel that social media helps them connect with others.

Furthermore, misinformation poses a significant threat, especially regarding health and mental wellness. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted that the spread of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic increased anxiety, as many turned to unverified sources for information. This can lead to feelings of helplessness when faced with conflicting information.

The link between mental health and online activities is becoming increasingly vital for public health in India. As more people deal with mental health issues, the need for support services is also on the rise. The National Mental Health Survey of India (2015-16) found that around 10.6% of adults face mental health disorders. Unfortunately, accessing these services can be particularly tough in rural areas where resources are scarce.

Traditional mental health services often are not able to keep up with the growing demand, leading to long wait times for appointments. The Covid-19 pandemic intensified these challenges, prompting many individuals to turn to online options for help. This shift has resulted in a significant increase in teleconsultations, which reflects how much people are leaning on digital mental health resources.

Even though online therapy provides a convenient solution for many, it may not be suitable for everyone. Some may feel hesitant or uncomfortable seeking help through digital platforms. That’s why it’s essential for public health initiatives to offer a variety of options. Providing both online services and in-person support groups can help ensure that everyone has access to the help they need, no matter their situation.

Misinformation about health can have serious consequences, especially given the viral nature of false claims on social media. When people follow misleading health advice, they are very likely to face disappointment or anxiety when results don't meet their expectations, or worse, if symptoms worsen. This, in turn, can negatively affect their mental well-being.

Online scams targeting vulnerable individuals can worsen these mental health challenges. For instance, fraudulent schemes that promise miraculous cures or quick monetary gains can lead to financial losses. This leaves the victims feeling betrayed and helpless. In May 2024, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) reported an average of 7,000 cybercrime complaints daily, marking a 113.7% increase since 2021 and a 60.9% rise from 2022 to 2023. This surge in cybercrime affects countless individuals and causes anxiety and stress among those who are affected.

Many internet users also lack media literacy which makes it all the more difficult to differentiate between reliable information and harmful misinformation. This is particularly true for India, where access to trustworthy health information can be limited to some. Public health campaigns must focus on educating people about identifying credible sources and understanding the risks of misinformation, specifically relating to health.

Education is essential for reducing the negative effects of online activities on mental health. Schools and communities can help children and teenagers to understand the dangers of social media and misinformation. This can encourage healthier social media habits from a young age. It's also important to include mental health education in school curriculums. The NCERT has introduced guidelines to destigmatize mental health discussions. This aims to empower students to address their concerns early on.

In India, some communities, like LGBTQ+ individuals and people with disabilities, are more at risk from negative online experiences. They often seek support (or solace) in online spaces but face higher levels of harassment and misinformation. For instance, LGBTQ+ teens are more likely to encounter online bullying, while people with disabilities might see misleading health information that can worsen their mental health.

It's essential for public health strategies to focus on these vulnerable groups (and of course, others, like older people) and make sure they have access to helpful resources. Online platforms should enforce stricter rules against harassment and harmful content to create safer spaces.

As technology evolves, so does the connection between mental health and our online lives. Innovations, like virtual reality therapy and AI-driven mental health support, offer exciting possibilities for helping people. However, it’s crucial that these technologies are accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Research into the long-term effects of online engagement on mental health is vital. Public health initiatives should rely on solid data to create policies that truly enhance mental well-being in our digital world. By staying informed and adapting to these changes, we can better support mental health in an increasingly online society.

The online world affects mental health in India in both good and bad ways. It helps people connect and find support, but it also brings risks like misinformation, scams, and harassment. To create a healthier digital space, healthcare professionals and public health advocates need to promote education and responsible online behaviour.

It’s crucial to remember that mental health is just as important as physical health. By understanding how online life influences our well-being, we can foster a society where everyone feels empowered to seek help and support, both online and offline.

This article is authored by Dr Priyamvada, medical content analyst, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP).