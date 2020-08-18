Chandigarh: Independence day celebrated online

ht-school

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:04 IST

The British School

Mohali : The British School celebrated the day online. Students gave speeches highlighting the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

Shivalik Public School

Mohali : Shivalik Public School organised an e-assembly. Students gave speeches and sang patriotic songs. Children drew the national flag and the national symbols.

Indira Holiday Home

Chandigarh : The students of Indira Holiday Home Preparatory School participated in an online colouring activity wherein they drew and coloured the national flag.

Delhi Public School

Mohali : Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrated Independence Day on its premises and invited all students and their parents to attend the ceremony that was streamed live online.

PML SD Public School

Chandigarh : junior wing students of PML SD Public School participated in flag-making and slogan-writing activities. Senior wing students recited poems in praise of India.

Hansraj Public School

Panchkula : Children of Hansraj Public School recited poems, took part in a fancy dress contest and gave speeches.

Star Public School

Chandigarh : Star Public School, Sector 52, organised flag-making, drawing art and craft and singing activities.

DAV, Surajpur

Surajpur : DAV Public School organised various activities such as patriotic poetry recitation, singing, dancing, salad-making, poster-making and slogan writing.

The Sky World School

Panchkula : Students of The Sky World School, Sector 21, Panchkula, made posters, gave speeches, recited poems and gave dance performances to highlight the importance of the day.

MRA Model School

Chandigarh : A flag hoisting ceremony was organised at MRA Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 27. Principal Seema Biji along with school advisor Saroj Sawant unfurled the flag.

Stepping Stones

Chandigarh : Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School broadcast live the proceedings of the flag hoisting ceremony. Principal Anu Kumar unfurled the flag. Students and staff prepared an ode to the nation.