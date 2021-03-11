IND USA
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST

International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, celebrated Mahashivratri with devotion and sanctity.

A special morning assembly was organised wherein students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Staff member Anjali gave a speech highlighting the significance of the day.

The tiny tots dressed up as Lord Shiva and Parvati and enacted a small skit based on Lord Shiva’s life.

Director Baljinder Singh Sandhu and principal Suman Arora applauded the efforts of the staff and students.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

The primary wing of the school showcased virtual shows on ‘ Super heroes of our community’ and ‘ Toon world’. Children went an extra mile to look like the cartoon characters that they were playing. The show on community helpers was a tribute to the super heroes of our community. The tiny tots played the role of helpers like policemen, firemen, teacher, doctors etc.

Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Ludhiana

The management of the school congratulated the achievers who qualified JEE Mains with flying colours.

Ritesh Behl of the school scored 99.9% and Rishav Jindal scored 97.5%.

Principal Archana Shrivastva congratulated the students on their achievement. She said that the meticulous efforts of the parents, teachers, and students had borne fruit.

SD Public School, Chandigarh

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal gave the ‘Best principal award’ to Monica Sharma, principal, PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chd. during the Edu Excellence Awards- 2021 organised by the KAT group along with its knowledge partner Maharishi Markendeshwar (deemed university). The principal won the award for her compassion and empathy towards society and humanity at large during the Covid-19 pandemic. The school received the ‘Best institute/school award-2021’.

Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated World Wildlife Day virtually last week to highlight the importance of sustainable wildlife development.

Through a video, staff members Anuradha taught the senior school students that India is home to the great Himalayas and many other mountain ranges with unique biodiversity. Primary school students took part in a colouring activity.

Namrata of Class 10 and Leher of Class 9 gave speeches during the virtual session.

Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar

Two students of this school brought laurels to the institution and their families by scoring well in JEE Mains.

Palak Duggal scored 96.82% while, Anshika Jain scored 91.42%. School principal Rachna Monga, congratulated the students and their parents on the achievement.

She said that the timely introduction of online teaching had enabled the faculty and students to set a learning balance.

