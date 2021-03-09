IND USA
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

Students observe International Women's Day with fervour.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST

Schools from across the region celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women over the years.

Govt Primary School, Ludhiana

Government Primary School, Haibowal Khurd, Block 1, celebrated the day by honouring teachers, mid-day meal cooks and peons of the school with certificates of appreciation. They were felicitated for their contribution in uplifting the society through their remarkable efforts. The certificates had their pictures embedded on them.

Atam Public School, Ludhiana

Atam Public School, Ludhiana, celebrated the day on Monday to recognise the contribution and significance of women. The celebration began with a song dedicated to women presented by music teacher Raman. The English teachers emphasized the competency of women. The teachers highlighted the contributions of Gunjan Saxena, Kiran Bedi, Malala Yousafzai, and Kalpana Chawla.

BVM, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, celebrated International Women’s Day. Students of Classes 9 and 11 highlighted women’s success in cultural, political, social, and economic development through posters, acts, poems and songs. Principal Upasna Modgil inspired every woman to contribute to building a strong society and nation.

BVM, Ludhiana

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated the day virtually. Students were told about gender inequality and the challenges faced by women. A virtual session with Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, minister of education, Government of India, was also held. Students made e-cards, sang songs, and performed a dance.

BCM, Ludhiana

BCM School, Basant City, organised a special morning assembly on campus to mark the celebrations. Women achievers in various fields were highlighted. Students gave speeches and presented group songs. Principal JP Singh congratulated all staff members.

St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh

St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D. organised a road safety workshop for its teachers on International Women’s Day. Chandigarh traffic police, in association with Citizens’ Awareness Group, conducted the workshop. Traffic Marshall and motivational speaker Mohinder Kour Katariya sensitised the teachers and encouraged them to motivate all students also to abide by traffic rules. ASI Bhupinder Singh sang self composed traffic awareness songs,

Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School, Ludhiana

A speech competition was organised at Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School to mark the occasion. Students also participated in poem recitation and declamation contests based on the importance of women in our lives.

Sant Isher Singh Memorial, Ludhiana

Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib, celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday. Preetika Grewal gave a speech to encourage women to fight for their rights and to strengthen their efforts. Manjot Kaur recited a poem. A few games were organised for all the teachers and workers.

International Public School, Ludhiana

International Women’s Day was celebrated at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, on Monday. The day commenced with a special assembly followed by a group song by the students. Chitra delivered a speech highlighting the significance of the day. A cultural programme was organised for staff.

Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School

The NSS units of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15-C, along with NSS open unit marked International Women’s Day at Sukhna Lake.

The occasion was graced by chief guest Bikram Singh Rana OSD-education cum SLO, NSS, and guest of honour Neena Kalia, DEO, along with NSS programme officers Sunita Sheoran and Manpreet Kaur.

The volunteers danced and made rangoli to depict women’s power. They also took part in a walkathon. Female corona warriors were felicitated on the occasion.

BVM, Ludhiana

To promote awareness about the rights of the women and to acknowledge their indomitable spirit, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar (USN), observed International Women’s Day.

The significance of the day was marked by a poem recited by Janvi Rawat. The students of Classes 9 and 11 showcased their creative skills by making posters and writing slogans.

Spring Dale, Ludhiana

Women’s Day celebrations at Spring Dale Public School began with the students sharing their feelings through poems and lectures.

Managing director Avinash Kaur Walia urged all women to take up a challenge and devote themselves entirely to fulfil it. Academic advisor Sandeep Raikhi, directors Mandeep Singh and Kamalpreet Kaur along with principal Anil Kumar Sharma wished all women on occasion.

Drishti Dr RC Jain School, Ludhiana

The school celebrated Women’s Day to highlight the contributions of women in various fields. Pawandeep Kaur of Class 10 spoke about the significance of the day.

In the social science class, the students discussed the role of women in the Indian freedom struggle and many of them wrote essays and poems on the same.

Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

