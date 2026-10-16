After Alpha, Pavleen Gujral wants to lead a film: ‘I know I’ll get there’

Actor Pavleen Gujral is riding high on the good reviews she has been getting for Hunkkaar: The Roar . “I am ecstatic to get compliments from everyone. Friends, family and film fraternity also have only good things to say, and that’s something that makes you want to go even bigger the next time,” says Gujral, who is stil getting compliments for portraying Dr Preeti in Alpha.

Pavleen Gujral

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But that’s not her only take away from this big-budget multi-starrer. “The film set was a learning experience. The bigger the star, the more grounded and warm they are. Alia Bhatt was amazing. And especially with Anil Kapoolji, I learnt a lot.! He has accomplished so much in his life, and he still has the same enthusiasm and, perhaps, more energy than anybody else on set. He talks about the character, he discusses the scene with you. I, who is just starting out, it was very rewarding,” says the 43-year-old.

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She adds that the cherry on top was, when he “complimented me” saying, “the dialgoue delivery is very impressive”.

But this has only fuelled her ambition. “I have reached this far due to a lot of hard work and having honed my skill every step of the way. Now, I feel I am ready for a character-driver lead role,” says Gujral, who is also an enterprenuer and a certified nutritionist who co-owns a Sir Lankan-cuisine restaurant, Zetu, in Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have always wanted to do a lot of things. And hosting events, running a restaurant and consulting have helped me pursue my acting career in a big way. This has given me liberty to choose only roles which are meaningful or are integral to the story. You know, I don’t want to do a bad project just for the money, for acting is for creative expression and not financial gratifictaion for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have always wanted to do a lot of things. And hosting events, running a restaurant and consulting have helped me pursue my acting career in a big way. This has given me liberty to choose only roles which are meaningful or are integral to the story. You know, I don’t want to do a bad project just for the money, for acting is for creative expression and not financial gratifictaion for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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