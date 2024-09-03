Boy Sober: All about the new anti-dating trend taking over social media

Are you tired of swiping left and right on dating apps? Are you feeling burned out by endless first dates that lead nowhere? If so, you're not alone. A new trend is sweeping the internet, and it's called Boy Sober.



Boy Sober is a movement that encourages women to take a break from dating and focus on themselves. It's like a digital detox for your love life. Think of it as a year-long sabbatical from romance, where you can recharge, reevaluate, and rediscover your worth.



Why is ‘boy sober’ all the rage?



“Boy sober” trend is catching on among GenZ and millennials. But the real buzz? All thanks to social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram have popularized the Boy Sober trend. Influencers and content creators openly share their experiences, encouraging others to consider stepping back from the dating scene. This has helped normalize the concept of taking a break from relationships in favor of personal growth and well-being. Many studies have found that fewer people are using these apps now compared to a few years ago (Source: Shutterstock)

Many studies have found that fewer people are using these apps now compared to a few years ago. “Dating app fatigue, driven by the endless swiping and superficial interactions, has left many feeling burned out. Additionally, the prevalence of toxic and unhealthy relationships has led women to reevaluate the worth of dating altogether. The growing focus on self-care has also fueled this movement, with women choosing to prioritize their personal needs and goals over romantic pursuits", says counselor and relationship coach Ayushi Mishra.

The benefits of Boy Sober

Ready to press pause on the dating scene? embarking on a Boy Sober journey can offer several benefits, including

Personal growth: It provides an opportunity for self-reflection and personal development and chance to rediscover yourself.

Healing: It can help individuals heal from past relationships and emotional wounds.

Improved self-esteem: Focusing on oneself can boost self-esteem and confidence.

Clarity in relationships: Taking a break can help individuals clarify what they truly want in a partner.





