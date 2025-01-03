Chahatt Khanna: I was never out of sight, was busy creating out-of-the-box characters

Talking about being away from the limelight, actor Chahatt Khanna shares during her recent Lucknow visit that how it was because she was busy working. “I was never out of sight, I was just constantly working. 2025 will see me back on-screen in some ‘out of the box’ characters and something that I have never done before,” says Khanna. Actor Chahatt Khanna

Khanna is upbeat as the New Year will see her reprising the iconic character of Chandramukhi from the celebrated novel Devdas, she adds, “Madhuri (Dixit Nene) ji is and will be the OG Chandramukhi for us. So, it is the third time this character is being brought on-screen in its real avatar. The difference is that this time it’s from the lens of Chandramukhi and it is for the OTT medium. Erasing the portrayal of her or Vyjayanthimala ji’s character from my mind and playing the role without inhibitions was a challenge for me.”

On script writers taking creative liberty, she says, “The makers and the director Abhijit Das had made it a point to recreate that era as it was, and we have taken the narrative as it is. We have done no gadbad with the original narrative.”

Refuting the rumours of her being on break or having lost track, she was quick to add, “People have their perceptions, kahi nai gayi main. I have been on work throughout 2024 be it a series, film or my social media endorsements: bahut kuch ho raha tha. I prefer to silently focus on what’s at hand. I never ponder on what people say about me; I want my work to do the talking. In all these years I have learnt to keep negative people and negativity out of my life.”

Khanna’s first release for the year will be a thriller where she plays a cop for the first time. “Shot in Lucknow, Pati, Patni aur Kand will start streaming in the first half of 2025,” she conclude