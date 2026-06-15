25 years of Gadar and Lagaan: Two films, one release date and the rest is history

25 years ago today, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan hit theatres and went on to become two of Indian cinema’s biggest success stories. We speak to members of the film fraternity as they look back on the excitement surrounding this box-office clash and reflect on what makes both films enduring classics even today Lagaan, Gadar

THE EXPECTATIONS BEFORE RELEASE DAY

Filmmaker and trade expert, Girish Johar recalls that Gadar was already carrying tremendous buzz before its release. Its music had become popular and audience anticipation was high. In comparison, Lagaan appeared to be lagging initially.

“People couldn’t quite understand what Lagaan was about from its early promotional material. The creative images showed 11 men in rural costumes. And at the time, (Gadar director) Anil Sharma was a far more commercially successful director than (Lagaan director) Ashutosh Gowariker, so the odds were largely in Gadar’s favour,” he says.

Johar adds that Lagaan’s lengthy runtime also posed challenges. “Being a three-hour film, only a limited number of shows could be accommodated. There was also confusion over whether the film would have one interval or two. But the clash itself was incredibly exciting. Exhibitors were eager to screen both films, but show-sharing wasn’t common in single-screen theatres then. It was a tough call which film to screen, but all these are now fond memories.”

WHY BOTH FILMS STRUCK A CHORD

Nitin Datar, former president of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, recalls that many single-screen theatres preferred allocating more shows to Gadar during its initial run.

Explaining the reason, he says, “Gadar was an action film in which the protagonist takes on Pakistan’s police and political leaders. It evoked national sentiments among the audiences. I still remember people shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ inside theatres.”

He points out that Lagaan also carried a patriotic undercurrent, though in a very different way. “Lagaan was also rooted in national pride, but the conflict was against the British and was expressed through a cricket match rather than direct action. But ultimately both the films did well.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Lagaan became the first Hindi film to be shot using sync sound which means that dialogues and sounds were recorded live during the shoot itself.

Lagaan travelled to various international film festivals across the world but more importantly, it was nominated in the Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars 2001. The film’s selection was a moment of pride for Hindi cinema as it was for the first time that a commercial film had been nominated at the Oscars.

Lagaan was the maiden production of Aamir Khan’s production house.

THE LEGACY CONTINUES THROUGH RE-RELEASES

To mark its 25th anniversary, Lagaan returned to theatres for a limited three-day re-release on June 12, 13 and 14.

“Twenty-five years on, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema’s defining achievements. Its return to theatres is both a celebration of the film and an opportunity for audiences to experience the scale, ambition and storytelling that make cinema timeless,” says Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited.

Meanwhile, Gadar enjoyed a successful re-release in 2023, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood re-releases in India. According to trade experts, the film earned an impressive ₹7.78 crore during its repeat theatrical run.

HOW THE FILMS PERFORMED IN 2001

According to trade estimates:

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha grossed approximately ₹135 crore worldwide

Lagaan grossed approximately ₹75 crore worldwide

SUNNY DEOL’S POP CULTURE MOMENT

Sunny Deol’s ‘handpump scene’ in Gadar:where his character Tara Singh uproots a hand pump and uses it as a weapon became iconic. What was intended as an over-the-top display of emotion and strength became one of the most recognisable images in Indian pop culture.