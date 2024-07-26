5 poignant books that explore the intricacies of war through humour, satire and honest empathy

The 21st century has been unprecedented in terms of new conflicts. As a generation raised on the principles of democracy, it is our responsibility as global citizens to understand the complexities of war and to empathize with those who suffer its consequences. This 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, we explore five books that reflect on these themes and honour the sacrifices made through humour, satire and unflinching honesty. 5 poignant books that explore the intricacies of war

Armageddon in Retrospect by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

A collection of previously unpublished short stories, Armageddon in Retrospect centres on war and the idea of peace during war. Written in Vonnegut's trademark bitter satire, the broad theme of the book surrounds the bombing of Dresden, Germany during World War 2 and showcases characters from all wakes of life experiencing the tragedy. It is a poignant read that might be hard to get into yet offers the reader a chance to find something new every time it is re-read.

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

An easy-to-read novel told from the point of view of the Grim Reaper, there's a reason The Book Thief has always topped the charts. The historical fiction novel follows the life of Liesel, a young girl who lives with her foster family during World War II in Germany, and her desperate need to steal books to learn more about the world as her family hides a poetic Jewish man in their basement.

Stay Where You Are and Then Leave by John Boyne

Stay Where You Are and Then Leave is a lesser-known book by the infamous author of The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas. The story follows the life of Alfie Summerfield and his mother after his father is conscripted into World War I. Four years later, he's picked up a job as a shoeshiner and dreams about the day he is reunited with his father.

A deeply moving, saddening exploration of the families left behind when soldiers go off to war, the story focuses on imbuing empathy and a sense of personal horror in its readers. Boyne has never been one to shy away from the ‘what-ifs’ of war, materialising them into painful paragraphs, warped with a sense of brutal honesty.

The Flower Boy by Karen Roberts

Set in post-colonial Sri Lanka, this story follows the Buckwater family who lives side by side with their Ceylonese staff on a lush hillside. At a time when most of the colonisers have fled the state, one white family chooses to stay behind and immerse themselves in a stolen culture they have seemingly come to love.

The co-existence of both the staff and the family comes together in a hauntingly beautiful slice-of-life story that highlights class inequality, the depths of which run its course through the story in a non-invasive tangent. Ironically, the prose creates moments that make it feel like both families live in cohesive harmony, despite it not being so— an allegory to the fabricated narrative most Europeans believed to be the truth.

Man's Search For Meaning by Viktor Frankl

Written by psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, this memoir captivates readers with its realistic descriptions of life in the Nazi death camps, focusing on the uphill battle between a prisoner of war and their encasing sense of meaninglessness. Based on personal experience and stories of patients, Frankl highlights the fact that while we might not be able to avoid suffering, there might be a way to cope with it, a way to make the very act of living significant again.

Books about war need not be heavy with descriptions of warfare, tragedy and violence. These 5 books are a testament to that as they highlight the human aspects of being a survivor, a victim and most of all, a conscious spectator.