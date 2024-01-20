Aamir Khan to head to Delhi for month-long shoot in February

Come February, and Delhi will get a dose of Bollywood with actors such as Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah expected to come to the national capital to shoot their respective projects. Actor Aamir Khan is looking forward to come to Delhi

According to a source, Khan will be stationed in Delhi for a month, while others have short shoot schedules.

“When it comes to shoots in Delhi, not much is happening during the peak winter season. That’s because it is really cold and makers don’t get adequate hours of daylight for the shoot, making it a stretched and an expensive affair for the whole team,” says a source.

The insider adds, “However, things will be picking pace next month, starting with Aamir Khan. The actor is coming to Delhi for over 30 days to shoot for his next project, Champion”.

The film marks Khan’s return from his sabbatical after the failure of his project, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Champions is a story about human spirit, in which he plays the role of a mentor. It is being helmed by RS Prasanna.

As per our source, the actor will shoot extensively around the city, capturing different aspects and shades of Delhi. “At the moment, the makers are figuring out the exact locations, but one thing is for sure that they will be spread around the city.” says the source.

“Apart from Aamir, Vikrant and Naseeruddin will be coming to Delhi for a shoot schedule. They are coming for different projects, and the shoot schedule will be for around three or four days,” adds the source.

Last year, several projects were shot in Delhi, with stars including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor leading the names.