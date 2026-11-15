Actor Ami Trivedi on voicing Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and manifestation | Fingers crossed for Part 2!

Actor Ami Trivedi who has dubbed for Sai Pallavi’s Sita in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend—is hopeful about returning for the next chapter. “Part 2 is still in the making, so it’s early for me to say anything. I haven’t had a conversation with the team for that yet, but fingers crossed!” Trivedi shares. Ami Trivedi, who dubbed for Sai Pallavi (inset)

Having received praise from listeners, Trivedi admits that while she is thrilled, the nervous jitters have finally faded. “Right now, there are no nervous jitters. We had seen the film during the dubbing process, but now it’s about the public's response. Everything I’ve heard so far has been positive,” she says with a smile.

Recalling how she landed the prestigious assignment, Trivedi reveals that it all started with a standard audition call earlier this year. “I think a lot of dubbing artists had auditioned for every character. I only gave the audition for Sita. Out of everyone, Nitesh (Tiwari) sir and the team decided who fit best. By God’s grace—and some divine power because I really manifested doing this—my voice matched, and they were there to guide me throughout,” she says.

Walking into the dubbing studio, Trivedi chose to leave all expectations at the door despite the massive public buzz surrounding the film. “I didn’t go in with any preconceived notions. I had seen the initial teaser and trailer, so the pressure was definitely carrying in my head because of the grand scale. But when I saw Sita Maa’s scenes, I just went with the flow because it was so beautiful and divine. In my mind, I didn’t expect it to be this gorgeous. As an audience member watching those scenes, I felt they had actually transported us into that era. Plus, Sai has done such a fabulous job, which made it so much easier to align my voice to her performance,” Trivedi explains.

Before stepping up to the microphone, Trivedi made sure to connect with the actor herself. “I spoke to Sai before we started the dubbing process. The makers were very clear and particular about every minor detail because of the grand scale of the project. Somewhere, they felt my voice tone matched hers seamlessly.”

Over the years, Trivedi has built a standout profile in voice acting alongside her television career, having dubbed for major global icons including Zendaya (in films like Dune), Superman, and characters in the Harry Potter series. Reflecting on this dual journey, she candidly admits it feels like the best of both worlds.

“This is actually exactly what I think in my head,” Trivedi shares, adding, “Being a part of a movie on such a big scale like Ramayana was a dream. I was a huge Harry Potter fan when I started reading the books as a child, and I desperately wanted to be a part of that universe when the films came out. God made me a voice actor for it! From there to Zendaya’s voice, then to Superman, and now to Sai Pallavi—whatever you want from your heart, God finds a way for you to do it.”

While she thoroughly enjoys her voice-over work, Trivedi retains big ambitions for her screen acting career in Hindi cinema. “I love this balance, but the next manifestation is that I want to do more on screen. I want to act in Hindi films and give my own voice to my own characters. But right now, I am just living in this divine world where I see Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita. The whole atmosphere is so heavenly, and I can’t wait to sit down in a theatre and watch the film as a regular audience member,” she concludes.