Actor Malvika Raaj and entrepreneur Pranav Bagga welcome a baby girl: When I saw our daughter, all the pain vanished

Actor Malvika Raaj and entrepreneur Pranav Bagga are now the proud parents of a baby girl. The excited couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news, revealing that their daughter was born on Saturday. ‘The feeling of seeing my own child in front of me will always be impossible to describe, it’s a blessing for life," says Malvika." Actor Malvika Raaj and entrepreneur Pranav Bagga

Speaking to us, Malvika shares, "Yes, finally our baby is here. I secretly always wanted a baby girl, though as a first-time mum, somewhere in my head I constantly told myself that jo bhi ho bas healthy ho, and I had been manifesting it all these months. I couldn't be grateful enough for our own bundle of joy."

The actor recounts her delivery day, "It was initially that we had decided on taking the normal delivery route. I had a long labor that literally lasted for eighteen hours. Thankfully, Pranav was there with me in the delivery room. We wanted to live through each moment together. After the entire process, I was left extremely exhausted, but when I got to see her for the first time, all pain just vanished. Pranav and I were both left teary-eyed. I can surely say that I can go through the full process yet again just to see our daughter."

Sharing her first reaction, Malvika adds, "The thought that struck me was she's so small, so tiny, but yet she beholds our entire universe for both of us, followed by gushes of love, happiness, and peace all of it together."

The new mum is excited to take her baby girl home soon. "I am still in the hospital and hopefully we will be discharged soon. I cannot wait for the baby to see her home, her space that we have been working on as would-be parents—working on every detail, be it decor, baby essentials, furniture, and everything else that we both could think of."

Malvika shares that not only the couple, but all the other family members have their choice of names ready. "Yes, soon we will share the baby’s name after having a word with our families, and with blessings from our Gurus, we will organise a naam karan ceremony very soon."