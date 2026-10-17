Ajay Devgn clarifies it was not his ‘property’ after reports of BMC demolition drive

On Saturday morning, reports emerged that one section of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow in Mumbai was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This news came just days after the civic body served the actors a stop-work notice over alleged unauthorised construction. However, in plot twist, a statement from Ajay’s representatives mentioned that the demolished property did not belong to the actor. The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out.”

Ajay Devgn

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement also clarified that the actor has complied with all the rules and regulations with regard to the ongoing renovation work. “We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines,” the statement read.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Previously, the civic body had alleged that internal alterations, erection of partition walls, window modifications and other structural work were being carried out at the 7,802 sq ft bungalow in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society without the necessary municipal permissions, as reported by NDTV. However, clarifying on these aspects, the statement read, “The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Last month, HT had reported that the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10, directing an immediate halt to the work and the submission of valid documents. However, construction activity allegedly continued despite the notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, HT had reported that the BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10, directing an immediate halt to the work and the submission of valid documents. However, construction activity allegedly continued despite the notice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The notice followed a complaint filed by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, which objected to the property being leased for commercial use. Residents raised concerns about increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads.

Local corporator Sudha Singh also stated that the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that permission for the proposed commercial use of the premises had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought the relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the required permissions were not provided. The Devgn family had sought four weeks to respond.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}