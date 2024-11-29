Akanksha Sethi: Working with Amit Trivedi was a life-changing experience for me

Singer Akanksha Sethi, who hails from Lucknow, feels blessed to be in a space where her indie songs, film songs, OTT projects and social media endeavours are all being received well. Riding high on the success of her recent song, Sajaniya, with singer-composer Amit Trivedi and singer Armaan Malik, she is hopeful that the coming year will see her release close to nine new songs. Akanksha Sethi is currently in home town Lucknow these days

Talking about the song that was released last month, she adds, “Sajaniya is doing well, and content creators are making reels on it. I have been working with Amit (Trivedi) sir for six months now and this is my first collab with Armaan (Malik). So, I recorded a demo with Amit sir and then did not hear anything from him. Then one day, I got a call from his manager about this retreat in Goa with Azaad Collab artistes and it was there that we created songs. It was a learning and life-changing experience for me.”

“In today’s time, it’s no longer about what will work well or what will not. Independent or commercial – be it theatrical release or for a streaming platform – everything put together tastefully does work in your favour and social media surely adds to it big time. Mann Men Halchal in Babli Bouncer (2022) released in theatre, Khwaish Adhoori in Call Me Bea is an OTT project while Sajaniya is for an album,” says the singer, who is currently in her hometown.

The singer says that 2024 went off well and she is pinning hope on the coming year. “I have several indie, film and web projects coming up but can’t talk about them due to contract. This year, I have had six releases so far and I am looking forward to more in 2025 which includes theatrical projects as well. After this break at my hometown, I am gearing up for my solo gigs as well,” says Sethi.