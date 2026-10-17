Exclusive| Akshay Kumar set for a roaring reunion with Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan for another comedy, this time playing a quirky tiger hunter in a film set in the 1970s. The yet-untitled project, also Priyadarshan’s 99th movie, is expected to go on floors in the last week of November. The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Akshay Kumar

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A source close to the development tells us, “The film goes on the floors in the last week of November.” The source adds that the three-month shoot will take place in Rajasthan’s wildlife locations and on a set in Mumbai, while the team is also scouting locations in Bhopal. Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have been roped in for the ensemble cast, while the search for the female lead is underway. The film has been written by Priyadarshan and Rohan Shankar, who previously collaborated on Bhooth Bangla.

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When contacted, Priyadarshan remained tight-lipped, saying, “Let the project get locked then I will talk.”

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker had recently told us that he intends to focus on comedies in Hindi cinema following the lukewarm response to Haiwaan. “If that’s the demand, why should I experiment with other kinds of films? I will play for the gallery and try meaningful movies in the South,” he had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker had recently told us that he intends to focus on comedies in Hindi cinema following the lukewarm response to Haiwaan. “If that’s the demand, why should I experiment with other kinds of films? I will play for the gallery and try meaningful movies in the South,” he had said. {{/usCountry}}

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