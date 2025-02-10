Akshay Oberoi on Sky Force-Fighter comparisons: We live in a world where talent…

On Republic Day weekend this year, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force hit the screens. The same weekend in 2024, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter was released, and coincidentally both films are based on the Indian Air Force. Naturally, comparisons were made between the films, and Akshay Oberoi, who starred in Fighter, doesn’t have any qualms about it. “They are both films on air force, so comparison is inevitable. It doesn't bother me at all. There are only like six or seven stories you can tell in this space, so it’s about how you tell the story. I'm sure the screenplay is very different,” Akshay Oberoi says. Akshay Oberoi on Sky Force and Fighter comparison(Photo: Instagram)

However, many comparisons took place not on the quality but over box office numbers, and Akshay reacts to it saying, “The problem is we've created a society in which the profit and bottom line are the most important things. You could be the worst actor on the planet, but if for whatever reason, your films make a ton of money, you will get cast by the biggest directors. That's just the way it's been. We live in a capitalistic world jahaan paison ko pooja jata hai more than talent. So, in a place like this, how can you expect it not to happen?”

The actor adds, “You would see one actor putting out things about another actor, like they made more money than the other in the last few years. It's just the way it’s done, because money is the most important thing, and that's something we have created. We created the rule that money is number one, so people do whatever it takes to make money. So, if that is at the cost of pulling someone down to pull yourself up, you'll do it, and it will keep happening. In an ideal world, it should not happen, but there's no point in crying over such things. This is the game, and this is how you play it.”