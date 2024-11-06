Alia watches Ranbir shower birthday girl Raha with love in unseen pic shared by Neetu, fans say ‘Ditto Rishi Kapoor’

Two years ago today, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl into the world. They named their daughter Raha Kapoor, who went on to become one of the most popular and adored star kids even before netizens saw her face. When Ranbir and Alia finally introduced Raha to the paparazzi and their cameras before the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch last year, the internet was left gushing over how cute she is! Well, today Raha turns two years old. Celebrating the cutie, doting dadi Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet wish for the birthday girl. Raha Kapoor receives birthday wishes from her loved ones

This birthday post shared by Raha’s grandmother Neetu is a total treat for fans. The veteran actor shared an unseen picture of Raha sitting between her parents in what looks like a car. Ranbir is showering his princess Raha with kisses in this heartwarming candid photograph while Alia watches him with love filled in her eyes. This just might be their most adorable and wholesome family photo that fans have ever seen! In the caption below, Neetu shared, “Our pyaar s birthday 🎁🧿 god bless 💕❤️.” Minutes after this birthday post was shared, fans showered the comment section with love and blessings, gushing over Raha’s resemblance with her late grandfather and actor Rishi Kapoor. For instance, one social media user wrote, “Ditto Rishi Kapoor hai koi kuch bhi bole itna similarity ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another comment read: “Duplicate copy of Rishi Kapoor ji.”

Samara with her cousin sister Raha

Not just Neetu but even Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an unseen picture of Raha wishing her a happy birthday. In the picture shared by Riddhima, Raha looks cute as a button while her cousin sister Samara Sahni poses with her. Well, we wish Raha all the love and happiness on her birthday today. We are sure her mommy and daddy will make it a birthday to remember for their angel.