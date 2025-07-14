Allu Arjun to play 4 roles in Atlee’s AA22xA6 starring Deepika, Janhvi and Rashmika? Here’s everything we know

Superstar Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6 was already one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. But the excitement increased tenfold when Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone joined the star cast. Later, it was reported that actors Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of the team. But what is the magnum opus about? Well, latest buzz suggests that Allu Arjun will be seen playing an entire family tree in the Atlee film, making this the actor’s first ever multiple role project. Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

In a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, a source was quoted saying, “Allu is playing the entire family tree in Atlee's next film. He will be seen as a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film, making it a quadruple role for Allu. This would mark the first multiple role film of his career.” Initially Atlee had Allu Arjun in mind for a double role and planned to cast two more actors as the father and grandfather. The source explained, “However, Allu insisted on playing all four characters himself. At first, Atlee was hesitant, but on doing the look test, he felt this worked in favour of the film. The audiences will get to see 4 different avatars of Allu Arjun at the price of one ticket.”

Now that is exciting. Another major highlight in the film is going to be Rashmika Mandanna’s character. In Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule, we fell in love with Rashmika and her saami Allu Arjun’s onscreen chemistry as a couple. But in AA22xA6, for the first time ever, fans will reportedly witness Rashmika as the negative lead, the villain! As the antagonist, Rashmika will apparently lock horns with Allu Arjun, Deepika, Janhvi and Mrunal.

If this does not leave you desperately awaiting AA22xA6’s release, we don’t know what will!