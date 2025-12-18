Ananya Panday on finding love: I don’t believe in hookup culture

During the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya Panday opened up about her taken on love in today’s time. The actor mentions how she believes in old-school concept of love and relationships, revealing that she strongly believes in 90s-style romance and does not relate to the modern-day hookup culture. Ananya Panday

Ananya described herself as a deeply family-oriented person, someone who values emotional connection, commitment, and the blending of families in a relationship. “I love my family, and I want my partner’s family to become my family too,” she says, adding that this sense of togetherness is extremely important to her.

She further adds, that her idea of romance is rooted in the past. “I’m a very 90s love story person,” she mentions, making it clear that casual dating trends of today don’t resonate with her at all. “I don’t believe in the 2025’s hookup culture.”

She adds how this belief in traditional love is one of the reasons she relates closely to her character Rumi, from her film, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in lead role.