Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain become pet parents to Mau Lokhande Jain; fans say ‘Ankita is waiting to be a mother’

During their time in the Bigg Boss 17 house, actor Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain often expressed their desire to start a family. In fact, after the reality show came to an end and Ankita went to meet superstar host Salman Khan, he advised her to have a baby soon. Well, it looks like the couple are now ready to expand their family. Earlier today, Ankita and Vicky shared good news with their fans on social media. The two have become parents! We mean pet parents, to an adorable kitten who they have named Mau Lokhande Jain. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with their daughter Mau Lokhande Jain

Along with a cute clip, where Vicky welcomes their baby home and Ankita showers their princess with love, the actor shared, “You’re the newest addition to our family, mommy and Daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives. Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau.” Their fans were delighted and showered the couple with lots of love in the comment section below.

Comment section of Ankita Lokhande's new post, welcoming Mau into her home

One social media user shared, “Can see the motherly love in ankita's eyes 😍”, whereas another fan stated, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Ankita wil b best mother. 🥰😍God bless u all😍.” A third comment read: “Idk why but looks like Ankita is waiting to become a mother ❤️❤️”, while a fan gushed, “She caring girl like a mother ❤️.” Of course, there were some netizens who questioned Ankita and Vicky about when they would bring a child into the world. For instance, one comment read: “Mai aise aap dono ko aapke baby ke sath khelte hue dikhna chahti hun 😂🥰🙌 aap billi se khel rhe ho 😂”, while another fan wrote: “Jaldi Vicky ankita k little version bhi ajana chaiye jaldi karo age 40 ho gaye.. Jalldi jadi pregnancy plan karo ankita...😍 hame intezar hai nanne munne bachho k liye😍.”

Well, when and if they plan to have a child is completely their choice. But for now, we are super excited for Ankita and Vicky as they embark on this wonderful journey of parenthood together.