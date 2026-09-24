Anupam Kher advises Govinda to keep personal life from overshadowing Work: 'This too shall pass'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently praised his former co-star Govinda, calling him one of the finest actors he has worked with. “Improvisation, acting, dance – no one can compete with him,” Kher remarked. Addressing the recent public scrutiny surrounding Govinda’s personal life and marital issues, Kher advised, “But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life.”

Anupam Kher

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During an interview on the podcast Memorable Conversations with Faridoon Shahryar, Kher emphasised that he is “no one to pass a judgment” on Govinda’s situation. He shared that he had reached out to the star, noting, “I wanted to tell him, this too shall pass.” Reflecting on his own 41-year career, Kher acknowledged that everyone faces hardships, yet expressed optimism that Govinda would overcome his current struggles and “bounce back.”

The Kher also added, "But you should not allow your personal life or your habits to overshadow your entire life."

Govinda was recently seen offering prayers alongside his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnakar, at Lalbaugcha Raja. Govinda's appearance with Komal came amid ongoing speculation surrounding his personal life.

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{{^usCountry}} A video showed Govinda dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. Upon noticing the paparazzi, the actor greeted them with a chant of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Komal waved to the photographers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video showed Govinda dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal was seen wearing a red and yellow saree. Upon noticing the paparazzi, the actor greeted them with a chant of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Komal waved to the photographers. {{/usCountry}}

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