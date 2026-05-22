Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms King Conan to begin filming in 2027

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to 'Conan the Barbarian' is set to begin filming in 2027, according to People. Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to Conan the Barbarian

Schwarzenegger revealed that the upcoming film, titled King Conan, is finally moving forward after years of discussions.

"Next year we are going to do King Conan," Schwarzenegger said. "That is a reality now, and I am excited about it."

The actor, who first played the sword-wielding warrior in the 1982 cult classic and later reprised the role in Conan the Destroyer, said he had spent nearly a decade pushing for the sequel to happen.

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"For the last ten years I have been saying, 'We should do King Conan, and we should get a great script written, get someone who really understands Robert E. Howard, that understands the artwork of Frank Frazetta and to continue,' " he said, as per the outlet.

Schwarzenegger also shared that he hopes original director John Milius will return as a producer on the film.

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie has been confirmed to write and direct the sequel. McQuarrie previously directed the recent Mission: Impossible films.

Teasing the storyline, Schwarzenegger said the new film will focus on an older Conan who is no longer in his prime.

"He is no longer in the shape he was from his heyday, and now people are trying to take him out," Schwarzenegger said. "He's the king, and he gets a little bit complacent," according to People.

The actor compared the tone of the sequel to Unforgiven, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

"It will be a lot like that, but it will be with extraordinary battles," he added.

Schwarzenegger also hinted that he may return to other iconic franchises, including Predator and Commando, after revealing that studios have approached him with new scripts, as per the outlet.