Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood leaves Shashi Tharoor speechless; latter reviews it as ‘absolute OTT GOLD’

This year, another star kid followed in the footsteps of their superstar father straight into Bollywood. But as a filmmaker, not an actor, much to the surprise of many. Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, whose directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood became the talk of the town on release. The show is a satire on the Hindi film industry, giving us an exaggerated insight of what happens within. Not just fans but even critics enjoyed Aryan’s debut — may it be the real-life references, the hilarious dialogues or the unexpected climax. It was declared a hit by netizens. And now, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has left Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speechless.

Last night, Shashi Tharoor took to his official social media handle to review Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . The political leader tweeted, “I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD! ✨Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed.”

He went on to share, “A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk : from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!! #AryanKhan #Bollywood #MustWatch.”

These are high words of praise for Aryan! Fans are now eagerly waiting for season 2 of the show, which stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba in the lead.