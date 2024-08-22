Bhuvan Bam on the misuse of AI: Things will only get worse with time

Content creator-actor Bhuvan Bam recently became the latest victim of deepfake videos as a video falsely representing him circulated on social media urging people to invest in tennis through a certain bookie’s predictions. Soon after, he filed a complaint in the matter. Bhuvan feels that such stuff will keep on happening till stricter laws are put in place. Bhuvan Bam reacts to the misuse of Artificial Intelligence

Ask him about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence in today’s time and he says, “The output from AI is only nice when done in control and with full agreement with the owner. But it’s too much of a hassle, that’s why people do these easy things that they do with AI.”

Using himself as an example, the 31-year-old shares, “Tomorrow, if I need the voice of a big actor, I would have to take their permission. But if I don’t know them personally, I can take the shortcut of making that with AI. If they take legal route, they can, if they don’t, it’s good for me. So, right now we are at a hit and trial stage. But eventually, hopefully the laws will get stricter.”

The artiste insists that people need to realise the value of an IP because “things will only get worse” with time. “There is so much influx of content everywhere, that people don’t think of creating original stuff anymore. There are so many references out there and even we get approached to make similar content. But if you have these tools to plagiarize, you will use chatGPT, deepfake and AI. Hopefully, laws will get in place for this soon,” he says.

Yet, he isn’t afraid of being replaced by AI. “AI can replicate some things, it might be able to create some things on its own, but deni to command hi padegi na. And you need a human brain to make it happen. You can feed information to it to a certain extent, and that extent can be beyond a human’s reach, but where will you bring a heart and soul to it? To put heart and soul into any craft, no one other than humans can do that. AI is dominating, but in the longer run, you need a heart,” he ends.