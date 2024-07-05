Bhuvan Bam reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him an exception to ‘influencers can’t act': Feeling to acchi hai

Bhuvan Bam has had a smooth transition from being a content creator on YouTube to becoming an actor with shows like Dhindora and Taaza Khabar to his credit. Recently, he received praise for his acting skills from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as he called him an exception to the belief that ‘influencers can’t act’. Ask him about it and he says, “I never thought this would come so soon in life. Feeling to acchi hai.” Bhuvan Bam on Anurag Kashyap praising him for his acting skills

The 30-year-old goes on to add that somewhere he had manifested this compliment. “There’s an old vlog on my channel where I have said that if I get appreciated by two people in life, my life will be fulfilled, and one of those people is Anurag Kashyap. Ek baar bol diya tha to chala gaya hoga universe mein. While there is a long way to go for me, at this stage, hearing this coming from him is quite encouraging.”

However, he agrees that this prejudice against influencers and social media personalities is quite strong. “These assumptions do take place and I don’t blame anyone for it as no one had seen such a transition before. There is a line ki is taraf wale (actors) acting kar sakte hain, us taraf wale (influencers) nahi kar sakte. And there is time for that line to get blurred. With art, it’s difficult to please everyone and when you come from social media background, the judgement is naturally very heavy, and people perceive you differently. You have to change the mind of the hierarchy and this point of proving yourself will never go,” he says, adding that the tag and the labeling will always be there. “But I like it when someone undermines me as proving them wrong and changing their thinking tastes all the sweeter.”

Bam acknowledges the power of the online realm as he says, “Social media actually runs the world for me. In today’s time, even if it goes down for two-three hours, hahakar mach jata hai har jagah. Not only is it driving every country’s economy, but there are so many people like me who have got hope and their careers from social media.” However, he also points out the duplicity of it: “There is also a lot of fakeness on it. It has turned into a medium to where we try to find colour in our black-and-white life through it, just so that we can show that our life is different.”