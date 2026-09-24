Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer calls out Rhiti Tiwari’s abusive outburst, urges Manoj Tiwari to intervene

The Bigg Boss 20 house grew volatile after a diss task spiraled into a heated confrontation. The tension began when Rhiti Tiwari allegedly used abusive language, sparking a major fight between Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. This argument followed a prior instance of abusive conduct between Qazi and Rhiti, further intensifying the friction between them.

Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The situation escalated significantly when Qazi addressed the camera directly, urging Rhiti’s father, Manoj Tiwari, to intervene regarding his daughter’s behaviour and choice of language. This direct appeal highlights the growing animosity within the house. As the competition progresses, this latest clash underscores the fragile dynamics among contestants, marking another high-stress moment in an already emotionally charged environment.In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan recreated a similar moment while asking Qazi to perform a task. The superstar was seen holding his chest, seemingly indicating that he was in severe pain, while repeatedly asking for water. The housemates appeared concerned as Salman took off his jacket, seemed uneasy and eventually lay down on the floor. However, he later revealed that it was an act to teach Qazi a lesson and show him how his prank had affected the housemates, even though it had not been intentional and was only meant to entertain the audience.After Salman’s big expose, Rhiti Tiwari called him a "dhongi baba, fraudster". She went on to say that he is a "shame to mental health patients" and criticised him for pretending to be ill when he was perfectly fine. Later, she was also seen hurling abuses at him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When Qazi confronted her and asked her not to abuse him, Rhiti got angry and asked Qazi not to even look her in the eyes. When Qazi asked her to be quiet, Rhiti said, "Tera mute button daba dongi main. Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale (I’ll press your mute button. Who do you think you are? Who are you talking to? Am I your father’s servant? Who am I, and who the hell are you?). Don't talk to me, don't even look towards me, got it?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Qazi confronted her and asked her not to abuse him, Rhiti got angry and asked Qazi not to even look her in the eyes. When Qazi asked her to be quiet, Rhiti said, "Tera mute button daba dongi main. Kaun hai tu, tu kisse baat kar raha hai? Tere baap ki naukar hoon? Kaun hoon main, tu kaun hai saale (I’ll press your mute button. Who do you think you are? Who are you talking to? Am I your father’s servant? Who am I, and who the hell are you?). Don't talk to me, don't even look towards me, got it?" {{/usCountry}}

Read More