Birthday girl Deepika Padukone hailed as a ‘proud wifey’ for reacting to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar success; watch

Ahead of her 40th birthday, Bollywood’s beloved beauty Deepika Padukone organised a fan-meet to celebrate her special day as well as Christmas with fans last month. DP made the day memorable for her fans, by booking flight tickets and hosting an unforgettable meet and greet session for them. Pictures and videos from the same were shared online today on Deepika’s birthday. Well, one particular moment from the fan-meet has now taken social media by storm, where Deepika proudly celebrated the success of her husband Ranveer Singh’s recent release, Dhurandhar .

In a viral video from Deepika Padukone’s fan-meet, the actor asked the audience if they had watched her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar . When the crowd roared ‘yes’, Deepika flaunted her muscles, celebrating Ranveer’s success. She even flipped her hair back, proudly enjoying the moment. When the host claimed that he did not know they would be discussing other films, Deepika smiled and replied, “It’s all in the family.” Well, watching Deepika gush over her husband Ranveer has left the internet collectively going ‘awww’.

In the comment section of this viral video, a Reddit user gushed, “Proud Wifey ❤️,” whereas a fan shared, “This is so cute. Obviously she's happy for his success 🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️I hate how rival pr/fans made me believe that she never supports ranveer 🫩.” Another comment read, “a proud wifey there! also hate how people were saying that she never supports him or is proud of him and calling her a red flag,” whereas a fan hit back at haters and wrote, “Where are all the people who say she never appreciates RS? Save this on your phone.” Explaining the inaudible video, a fan shared, “She asked all fans“ did you all watched dhurandhar”? We said Yess and appreciated the movie then she did her hair flip.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2 in March whereas Deepika has an exciting line up of films including Shah Rukh Khan’s King and AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun and Atlee.