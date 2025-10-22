Birthday girl Parineeti Chopra gets a kiss on her baby bump by Raghav Chadha: ‘From GF to Wife to Mother of…’

2025 has been a very exciting year for Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha. In August, the couple who have been married for two years announced that they are expecting their first child. On October 19, last weekend, Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their son into the world. Sharing the news, the new parents wrote, “He's finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav.” Well, today on Parineeti’s birthday, Raghav shared pictures of the actor flaunting her baby bump along with the sweetest birthday wish.

After announcing her pregnancy, Parineeti Chopra started her YouTube channel. On and off, we got a glimpse of the actor’s pregnancy glow through social media. But these pictures of Parineeti shared by her husband Raghav Chadha on her birthday today mark her baby bump’s debut! In the first snap, Raghav is crouching on the floor, kissing Parineeti’s baby bump. In the next, he’s trying to hear baby noises from her belly. They are absolutely adorable! Along with these heartwarming pictures, Raghav shared, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town 💖 What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy 👶✨ @parineetichopra.”

Soon after Raghav dropped this adorable birthday wish for Parineeti, many fans showered love on the new parents. In the comment section below, one netizen stated, “This is unexpected my heart god. Thankyou Raghav for posting this. ❤️😍 The best mummy in the world 🌍 How adorable…,” whereas another social media user wrote, “OMG OMG OMGGGGGGGG .... YOU CHOSE TO SURPRISE US LIKE THIS 😭😭😭😭.” A comment read, “I am from Nepal and fan of Bollywood but I have never seen decent couple like you both ♥️ stay happy and healthy 🙏 happy Diwali 🪔🥰,” while a fan called Parineeti, “Mamaneeti 😭😭🫂❤️.”

We wish Parineeti a very happy birthday, and hope her first birthday as a new mother is the most special one yet!