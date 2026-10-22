Exclusive | Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert, cites security concerns

Bad news for all Diljit Dosanjh fans in Delhi! If you had booked your tickets for his show happening in the city on October 30, here is an update. HT City has learnt that the show has been denied security permissions.

Diljit Dosanjh

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In a letter addressed to BookMyShow, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) mentioned, "Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."

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This will come as a big blow to all those who were set for the live event.