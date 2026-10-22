Diljit Dosanjh warns fans against volunteer scam ahead of Delhi concert, urges fans not to share personal data

On Thursday, Diljit took to Instagram to address the issue, saying his team had shown him several posts asking people to register as volunteers for his Delhi concert. Clarifying that no such recruitment was taking place, he said, “We are not asking anyone to volunteer, so please don't share your information. If you share your information with any pages, you know data is the biggest thing today. So don't share your information. These pages take your data and then sell it. So that's a different business. This was important to say because a lot of people get scammed.”

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has warned fans against a potential scam ahead of his Delhi concert, cautioning them not to share their personal information with pages claiming to recruit volunteers for the event. The singer, who is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour, said his team had come across several such posts on social media.

Diljit also shared a motivational message with his fans, urging them not to lose heart when they face setbacks. He said, “Whenever someone tries to pull you back and sabotage your work, sometimes it happens that the job isn't for you and you deserve even better and you should focus on that. This is definite and true that whatever is happening, it's on his (God's) command. If today you are suffering because of that or facing a hurdle, it might be that it's for your own betterment. You are being made stronger for better work and better platform.”

About Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Following the success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue, Diljit is set to perform across several Indian cities as part of his Aura India Tour. The most expensive tickets for his upcoming India shows are priced at ₹18,000, considerably lower than the lakh-rupee packages available for some of Arijit Singh's concerts.

Diljit has been performing across Europe and North America as part of his Aura World Tour this year. The India leg is scheduled to begin in Delhi-NCR on October 30, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. The tour will then head to Lucknow on December 5. A concert in Chandigarh has also been announced, with further details yet to be shared by the promoter.

In a statement about performing in India, Diljit said in Punjabi, “Performing in one's own country brings a completely different vibe. This tour gives me the chance to meet fans in cities across the country—from Delhi to Indore—once again, and I am truly excited about this journey. You have always showered me with love, and now it’s time for me to visit your city. See you in November and December—let's bring the full vibe.”