BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan injured in a shocking robbery attempt at home

In shocking news, we have exclusively learnt that there was a robbery attempt at actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan house in Bandra, Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

A source revealed, "The incident happened in the wee hours of January 15 morning. Saif is injured as he tried to ward off the robbers. Saif and other family members were sleeping when the attempt happened. In a scuffle with the robbers, Saif got stabbed and has been taken to a hospital."

On being contacted, the DCP Bandra division, confirms to us, saying, "It's true. The robbery attempt happened around 2.30am. The intruder entered the house and fled after the occupants woke up. Saif is injured and admitted to Lilavati Hospital, but it doesn't look serious." It is not yet clear, if he is stabbed or injured in the scuffle or otherwise, added the DCP.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done."

Their uber luxurious residence in Bandra, in the building Satguru Sharan, is a spacious 3 bedroom apartment with terraces, balconies and a swimming pool. The couple's kids Taimur and Jeh also live with them.

....This is a developing story