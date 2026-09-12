BTS' Jung Kook is in awe of RESCENE; shares their performance video again

K-Pop band BTS’ member Jung Kook is in the news after once again showing his interest in the rising girl group RESCENE. The singer has now shared a video of the group performing live, reported The Korea Times.

Jung Kook

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Jung Kook took to social media and posted the video on his Instagram account. The video shows RESCENE performing Love Attack in Seoul.

Reportedly, Jung Kook had shared a video of RESCENE member Minami covering his solo song Still With You in July.