Celine Dion issues a warning statement to fans regarding AI-generated fake songs: ‘Not from her official discography’

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion has issued a warning to her fans regarding unauthorised music falsely claiming to feature her voice, which has appeared on various streaming platforms. Taking to social media, the legendary singer addressed the matter, stating, “It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers.” Celine Dion has issued a warning to fans about “fake” music falsely attributed to her that has surfaced on streaming platforms.

Although Dion did not specify which songs were involved, and searches on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music did not immediately reveal any misleading content, it is highly probable that she was referring to an AI-generated cover of the gospel song Heal Me Lord. This track surfaced on YouTube a few months ago and has since been repeatedly shared across different accounts. One particular video, falsely credited to Dion, has already accumulated over one million views.

The singer clarified the situation further, emphasising, “Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography.”

The rise of AI-generated music has been a growing concern within the industry, as technology now allows software to analyse and mimic an artist’s voice with startling accuracy, often without their permission. This has raised major ethical and legal issues, particularly regarding copyright and the protection of an artist’s identity.

One of the most notable cases involved Canadian rapper Drake, who released a track that featured an AI-generated verse mimicking the late Tupac Shakur. This incident sparked widespread controversy, particularly as it was used in a diss track directed at Kendrick Lamar. The estate of Tupac Shakur reportedly objected to the unauthorised use of his voice, further highlighting the complications that AI-generated content presents.

Dion’s warning is the latest example of a major artist speaking out against artificial intelligence being used to generate music without their involvement. As the technology continues to develop, the music industry is likely to see more debates around intellectual property rights and artistic authenticity.