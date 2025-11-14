Edit Profile
    Children day special | Saba Azad: Vacations meant cousins, cakes, VHS tapes

    Saba Azad reminisces about her childhood in Ludhiana, recalling fun-filled summers with cousins at her grandparents’ home

    Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 11:23 AM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    This Children’s Day, stars across the industry are celebrating the magic of growing up; from carefree playtime to long family vacations. Actor and musician Saba Azad tells HT City that her fondest memories transport her straight to Punjab, to the warmth of her grandparents’ home and the chaos of cousins running around.

    Saba Azad
    Saba Azad childhood picture
    Sharing the story behind her childhood photograph, Saba says, “This is me with my big brother and cousin at our ancestral home in Ludhiana. We used to spend all of our summer and winter breaks at our grandparents’ home in Punjab with all the cousins and aunts and uncles.”

    It was a time filled with endless games and homemade treats. “It is such a fun memory, the whole time was spent playing cricket and golf, making and solving treasure hunts, renting out VHS tapes of Chuck Norris movies and eating copious amounts of cake our aunts and grandma made for us,” she adds.

    For Saba, these moments define the innocence and comfort that Children’s Day celebrates and hold an externally special place in her heart.

