Children day special | Saba Azad: Vacations meant cousins, cakes, VHS tapes

This Children’s Day, stars across the industry are celebrating the magic of growing up; from carefree playtime to long family vacations. Actor and musician Saba Azad tells HT City that her fondest memories transport her straight to Punjab, to the warmth of her grandparents’ home and the chaos of cousins running around.

Sharing the story behind her childhood photograph, Saba says, “This is me with my big brother and cousin at our ancestral home in Ludhiana. We used to spend all of our summer and winter breaks at our grandparents’ home in Punjab with all the cousins and aunts and uncles.”

It was a time filled with endless games and homemade treats. “It is such a fun memory, the whole time was spent playing cricket and golf, making and solving treasure hunts, renting out VHS tapes of Chuck Norris movies and eating copious amounts of cake our aunts and grandma made for us,” she adds.

For Saba, these moments define the innocence and comfort that Children’s Day celebrates and hold an externally special place in her heart.