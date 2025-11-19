Daniel Radcliffe sent a note to the new Harry Potter actor: ‘Hope you have the best time’

During an appearance on the popular talk show Good Morning America recently, the 36-year-old actor said he reached out to 11-year-old Dominic, the young performer leading the upcoming television reboot of the beloved franchise, based on the books by J.K Rowling . He made it clear he doesn’t expect anyone taking on the role to seek his approval, saying, “I do not want to be, like, a specter in the lives of these children.” However, he did feel it was important to send Dominic a note of encouragement. And eventually, Daniel also revealed, that he received “a very sweet note back.”

English actor Daniel Radcliffe , who became a global phenomenon after playing Harry Potter across eight films and seven stories, has shared that he recently wrote a letter to the new actor, Dominic McLaughlin stepping into the same shoes.

Daniel explained that he simply wanted to wish the new Harry well. “I just wanted to write to him and say, ‘I hope you have the best time. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better one’,” he said at the show.

He also reflected on how seeing photos of Dominic and the rest of the young cast has also made him reflect on his own childhood years on set. “I see those pictures of him and all the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I look at them and I go, ‘Oh, it’s crazy that I was doing that at that age’,” he said as he laughed.

Dominic will star as the titular character alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with a new generation of actors — including Lox Pratt, Alessia Leoni, Leo Earley, Rory Wilmot and Amos Kitson — joining Hogwarts for the decade-long adaptation.

For Daniel, the gesture wasn’t about legacy but reassurance. A small letter, passed from one Harry Potter to the next, as the magic begins again.