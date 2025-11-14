De De Pyaar De 2 Twitter Review: Netizens call Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh’s film a ‘solid sequel’

Back in 2019, audiences witnessed a unique onscreen love story starring an unconventional jodi in the lead. We are talking about De De Pyaar De , where Rakul Preet Singh romanced Ajay Devgn while Tabu, Jaaved Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill gave us the perfect dose of rob tickling comedy. In the film, Ajay introduced his girlfriend Rakul to his wife Tabu and their grown up children. In the post-credits scene the love birds argued about meeting Rakul’s family next. Well, the day is finally here! De De Pyaar De 2 arrived in theatres today, where Ajay met Rakul’s parents, portrayed by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. According to first day reviews, it’s a ‘solid sequel’.

This time, Ajay Devgn gets introduced to Rakul Preet Singh’s father R Madhavan and mother Gautami Kapoor, who are far from happy about their daughter’s new boyfriend and their 24 year age gap. Meezaan Jafri joins the team as a ‘distraction’ for Rakul. Well, a majority of movie-lovers who watched De De Pyaar De 2 in theatres today had a great time. One such netizen shared, “#DeDePyaarDe2 is a feel-good solid sequel. It is highly entertaining and there is lot of humor in the movie. The movie is just exceptional. Full paisa vasool movie,” whereas another post read, “#DeDePyaarDe2 - Enjoyed it. Maddy, @Rakulpreet, @jaavedjaaferi & Gautami were the show stealers for me. More than the comedy, it was the emotional element which stuck with me, especially scene where Rakul breaks down. 🤌It has stupid elements but still entertaining…”

A Twitter review read, “Some pairs just feel right on screen and Ajay–Rakul are one of them. Cute moments, natural chemistry and a chill storyline… De De Pyaar De 2 is actually a sweet, enjoyable watch,” whereas another said, “Just came back after watching #DeDePyaarDe2 It was fully funny. There was no boring scene in the movie. Even my friend who didn't watch the 1st part liked it and called it a Paisa Vasool. Do watch it.”

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to watch De De Pyaar De 2 this weekend?