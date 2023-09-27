News / Htcity / Cinema / Decoding Raghav Chadha's wedding attire: Why he ditched embroidery for texture work

Decoding Raghav Chadha's wedding attire: Why he ditched embroidery for texture work

BySugandha Rawal
Sep 27, 2023 07:30 PM IST

Fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, who has designed Raghav Chadha's wedding attires, reveals that the groom was very particular about the outfits.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have sealed their forever with their nuptials in Udaipur, and it was a lavish as well as stylish affair. For the wedding, Chadha went for a subtle vibe with his wedding attires flaunting texture work instead of being heavy on embroidery.

Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24
According to his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva, who has designed all his wedding attires, Chadha was very particular about the outfits reflecting his nature, instead of being blingy.

“Raghav doesn’t wear anything bling or heavy on embellishment. He is very subtle and classy. So, he is more into cuts and fits. So, I have focused on the same while designing his wedding outfits. I have made very sharp fitted garments with very straight silhouettes. And the work is on the fabric with service texturing,” he says.

Explaining the thought, Sachdeva continues, “We have removed embroidery and replaced it with texturing on the surface of the fabrics to give a different kind of look which looks rich and heavy as a wedding outfit. For some functions, he stuck to his regular style with classic bandhgalas, kurta pajama. He opted for a tuxedo for one function, and sherwani for the D-day. The length varied from longer, mid to short. But nothing is embellished on the attires”.

The couple kept white pearl theme for the wedding, and they stuck to it through the attires too.

“He is very choosy about what he wants to be. I made two three looks for each function and he picked them. The silhouettes are very basic, straight and simple. I’ve kept everything so minimal so that it looks rich and classy. Raghav is very finicky about the fit. He knows exactly what fits he wants, and I have focused on his vision too,” says the designer, adding that Raghav was very involved in the creation of designs.

He adds, “The attire took a lot of time, energy and a lot of brainstorming. And it turned out to be perfect for the occasion. Raghav and Parineeti coordinated with each other and wore what was complimenting them".

    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

