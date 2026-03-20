Dhurandhar 2 Premiere After Party: Ranveer Singh dances to Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA, gets slapped by Rehman Dakait’s wife

A day before Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge arrived in theatres on March 19, paid previews were held for audiences who just couldn’t wait any longer. Meanwhile, makers hosted a special screening for celebrities, the Dhurandhar team and their loved ones in Mumbai. Post the premiere, lead stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal along with Aditya and his wife Yami Gautam Dhar proceeded to celebrate the success of the film. Much to the delight of fans, glimpses of the star-studded after party have now gone viral on social media.

Actor Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait’s onscreen wife Ulfat in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge , took to her social media handle to share inside pics and videos from the premiere after party. The post included selfies with Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Sara Arjun along with a hilarious video where she slaps Ranveer, recreating her intro scene where she slapped Akshaye Khanna in the film. Apart from Saumya’s post, we got our hands on viral inside videos from the dance floor. While Ranveer danced to Akshaye’s Sher-e-Baloch entry song FA9LA , by Flipperachi, Sara joined him on the dance floor for a performance on Jasmine Sandlas’ Shararat , along with Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza.

In the caption below her post, Saumya shared, “The madness in the party post the film screening with Dhurandhars. Congratulations to you all, for making history. And the man behind it @adityadharfilms and the dhurandhar himself @ranveersingh (who was telling me all want to be slapped by me and then made me the slapping queen 🤣) the super talented @yamigautam and the man who casted me @castingchhabra and the rising star @saraarjunn and the unbelievable music which took this film to another level @shashwatology , the hotties @krystledsouza and @ayeshaakhan_official . Old friend @manavgohil . The hottest looking badass @rampal72 and dearest @therakeshbedi . The incredible voices @jubin_nautiyal @bombayrockers , @magicshruti the woman who styled us all with so much love @smriti.schauhan I am there just for a scene but watch the film. #dhurandhar2 #afterparty.”

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has shaken up the box office much like part 1, and is receiving love from all across the country. Just last night, praising Aditya and Ranveer, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted: “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music..🔥🔥🔥 This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….❤️❤️❤️.”

Have you watched Dhurandhar 2 yet?