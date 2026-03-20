Mahesh Babu reviews Dhurandhar 2 as ‘standing ovation worthy, explosion’; Jr NTR lauds Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna

Apart from shaking up the box office, raking in record-breaking collections and giving the audience a crazy adrenaline rush, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar gave the Indian film industry a reason to come together. Actors, filmmakers and fans from across the country collectively came together to laud the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer. Well, the sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, which arrived in theatres this week, seems to be going the same way. Not just audiences but even film stars who caught an early show of the film can’t seem to get enough. After Allu Arjun, fellow Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have now reviewed Dhurandhar The Revenge, praising Aditya, Ranveer and their team. Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR review Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Reviewing Dhurandhar The Revenge from his official social media handle, Mahesh Babu tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how… 💥💥💥 The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music..🔥🔥🔥 This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated…. Congratulations to the entire team….❤️❤️❤️ @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan @AdityaDharFilms @shashwatology @jiostudios @B62Studios.” Expressing gratitude, Aditya Dhar replied, “Grateful for your words, Mahesh Garu 🙏 Thank you for embracing Dhurandhar (The Revenge) with such generosity ❤️.”

RRR star Jr NTR, on the other hand, shared, “A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking…. He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame. Using every tool at his disposal to elevate each scene to its absolute best deserves a standing ovation. This is a film that rouses your emotions and stays with you long after the end titles roll. @ActorMadhavan sir is as effortless as ever and it was fire to watch him dominate every frame he is in. @duttsanjay sir and @rampalarjun sir delivered solid layered performances throughout. Shashwat Sachdev’s music hits on another level elevating every sequence and adding to the film's adrenaline. Big big congratulations to the entire team. This one will go a long way…”