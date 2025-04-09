Did Priyanka Chopra choose Mahesh Babu over Atlee, or was she never approached by the latter? Here’s what we know

After finding her footing in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas worked her way up in Hollywood to ultimately emerge as a global icon today. But her fans back in India miss her like crazy! So when it was reported that the actor is returning to her city to sign an Indian film, the news took social media by storm. After multiple rumours, the biggest question on every mind was which project will mark Priyanka’s comeback — SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu tentatively titled SSRMB, or Allu Arjun’s collaboration with Atlee, which is being referred to as AA22xA6, AA22 and A6 across social media? Well, we might have the answer and it is not what you have been reading on the internet all week. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Atlee

Initial buzz suggested that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was offered Atlee and Allu Arjun’s film. However, she reportedly declined the offer and instead chose to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s project with Mahesh Babu. Soon there were reports suggesting that Priyanka was never offered a film opposite Allu Arjun by Atlee. She was being considered for a film helmed by Atlee, starring Salman Khan in the lead, but that is not happening anymore either. This left many fans confused. Well, we have now heard from close sources that Priyanka was indeed approached by Atlee.

Yes, you read that right. Reports about Priyanka not being offered an Atlee film are apparently false. It was the actor’s decision to politely decline as she did not like the project and things didn’t work out. Instead, she reportedly chose SS Rajamouli’s film. Now that will hopefully clear all the confusion on the internet.

On the personal front, Priyanka was recently in New York City for the opening night of her husband and American actor-singer Nick Jonas’ musical The Last Five Years. In her short yet sweet review of the show, Priyanka described the musical as ‘Truly incredible artistry.’ Well, we are now waiting for the actor to officially announce her Bollywood comeback film!