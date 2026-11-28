Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse witnessed a night of music, Punjabi pride and a strong message from actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday, as her brought his AURA India Tour 2026 to the city. Performing amid bomb threats issued ahead of the concert, Dosanjh addressed the situation directly from the stage, thanking thousands of fans for turning up despite the security scare and refusing to let fear dictate the evening.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses bomb threats at Mumbai concert: If you people are not afraid, can I afford to be afraid? more less

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Dosanjh addressed the bomb threats, refusing to let them overshadow the concert. “We will blow up Diljit with a bomb, wow, wow, wow. If you people are not afraid, can I afford to be afraid? Hats off to all of you,” he told the crowd. He went on to point out that the intention behind the threats was to frighten people and stop them from attending his shows. “I don’t know why this is happening to me, day after day. From my side, there is only love for you, even if you throw bombs,” he said.

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Despite bomb threats issued ahead of the concert, thousands turned up for the singer, who opened with Morni and immediately set the pace for an evening of Punjabi music and celebration. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, he followed it up with 5 Taara, Clash,Lover, Saanson Ki Maala, Ikk Kudi, Kinni Kinni, with fans dancing and singing along to the familiar numbers. Actor Sanya Malhotra made a surprise appearance on stage, joining Dosanjh for Charmer. He thanked her for popularising the song through her social media reels, making for one of the evening’s lighter moments.

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{{^usCountry}} The evening also brought up memories of the restrictions he faced during his 2024 performances. Drawing a comparison with the situation now, he said, “When I performed in 2024, I felt I was being troubled quite a bit. I was asked not to sing this song or that song, and so on. But those were only small things. At this point in 2026, simply managing to hold my show is a cause for stress in itself.” Recalling the objections over his setlist, he put it more succinctly: “Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte.” He followed this with, “First, I’ll sing all those songs that are banned,” before performing Patiala Peg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening also brought up memories of the restrictions he faced during his 2024 performances. Drawing a comparison with the situation now, he said, “When I performed in 2024, I felt I was being troubled quite a bit. I was asked not to sing this song or that song, and so on. But those were only small things. At this point in 2026, simply managing to hold my show is a cause for stress in itself.” Recalling the objections over his setlist, he put it more succinctly: “Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte.” He followed this with, “First, I’ll sing all those songs that are banned,” before performing Patiala Peg. {{/usCountry}}

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For Dosanjh, the music has always been closely tied to where he comes from. “The songs I sing are about villages, and I come from a village myself. Even if you do not understand my songs, you will surely sense the fragrance of the soil,” he said. He also recited lines by poet Rahat Indori: “Shehro mein toh barudo ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon ka mausam hai.”

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The security arrangements were hard to miss, with more than 500 Mumbai Police personnel deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and bomb detection teams carrying out checks. Acknowledging the long queues outside the venue, Dosanjh thanked the police for their efforts. “I know that as many people are here inside, there are that many people stranded outside. The police personnel are helpless too; they are checking everyone before allowing them in. My heartfelt thanks to the Mumbai Police,” he stated. The concert drew to a close with Main Hoon Punjab, as thousands joined in for the final number and fireworks lit up the venue.

Celebs groove to Diljit’s song

Several actors and entertainment personalities were spotted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, enjoying the singer’s performance. From Lolo aka actor Karisma Kapoor seen enjoying the concert and dancing to Diljit’s Punjabi hits with her friends to actors Disha Patani, Avneet Kaur, Raveena Tandon’s kids Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani, actor Jasmin Bhasin, Sussanne Khan, singer Raftar were the few names who enjoyed the concert.