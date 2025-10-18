Diwali special | Aahana S Kumra: I am in charge of the Diwali puja at home

“When I look back at my festive memories, that gulabi thandi which marks the start of winter, the fragrance of flowers, and the festive vibes take me back to my hometown, Lucknow. Ek alag hi tiyohaar ki khushboo hai UP mein that I miss in Mumbai. Now, having lived here for over two decades, the weather, the pace, and the festivity are very different, but the feeling remains the same. It’s the best part of the year!”

In contrast, she feels Diwali in Mumbai is exceptionally glamorous, with a flood of parties across the city. “It starts 10-15 days in advance, and we often have two or three parties in a single evening, where I end up meeting the same people if you move in the same circles. One big change here is that log yahan araam se nahi baithtey hai hain,” she says, adding, “People are working, and networking is the biggest thing during Diwali that people do through their events and parties. Probably, that’s the reason so many parties happen and people attend. Of course, you care for the people whose parties you attend, but it’s also about networking as well.”

And she loves indulging in them. “Attending events and parties is a part of my job, but a lot of my friends throw parties and I do attend most of them as I genuinely care for them. I enjoy getting dressed up for parties and meeting people who you honestly don’t get to see otherwise, as everyone is busy with their own work! Whether it translates [into work] or not is a different thing, but everyone goes to meet people, and milna bhi accha lagta hai!”

Coming to celebrations at home, she says, “My ghar-ki-Diwali is amazing. I decorate my house completely a day in advance, as I have to personally distribute sweets to near and dear ones. I am in charge of the puja and decoration. Dinner with pappa-mummy is a must. A lot of the snacking stuff for Diwali we get from Lucknow. A must-have for the dinner is Suran ke sabzi (yam), which my father loves. Dahi-bara and chole-bhature are a regular Diwali feature.