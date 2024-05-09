Dr Palash Sen: Maaeri 2.0 will be the same as the OG Maaeri

Dr Palash Sen

Dr Palash Sen has a special Mother’s Day present for his mother and the mums of his fans. His two-decade-old cult classic Maaeri is making a comeback. While he took to Insta to share a glimpse of the recording of Maaeri 2.0, the frontman of the band Euphoria exclusively tells us the thought behind revisiting the song. “Back in the day, I made a huge mistake by giving away the rights to my songs to music labels. It’s been more than 20 years since I recorded the songs from my albums Dhoom and Phir Dhoom, but the audio rights continue to be with the music companies. So, I decided to re-record Maaeri, as now all the rights will belong to Euphoria,” says Dr Sen.

A still from Maaeri

Ask if the new version will undergo any major changes and the musician denies: “Maaeri 2.0 will be very similar to the original version. But since the recording, mixing and mastering techniques have changed, the sound will be a little different. So, lyrically and melodically the song is the same, but the sound will be of today, which is also good because it will appeal to the current generation of music lovers.”

Ask why he decided against making changes to Maaeri, considering so many songs are reworked these days? “I don’t like songs being altered,” says Dr Sen, adding, “Maaeri continues to be relevant even today and I can never think of changing it. It’s a beautiful song that I wrote for my mother and everyone’s mother. I feel so happy to revisit it. Main rahoon ya na rahoon, yeh gaana zarur rahega.”

Dr Sen adds that the musicians who played in the OG song are part of Maaeri 2.0 too. “I hope people listen to the song and like it,” says the musician, as he goes on to share his vision behind the new track. “I want young musicians to know the importance of retaining the rights to your music. It’s much easier now, thanks to the streaming platforms. But back then, we had no choice but to go to the music labels to back my music,” he ends.