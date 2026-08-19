Eat, pray, love, break plates: Madonna celebrates 68th birthday in Greece

Pop icon Madonna brought in her 68th birthday on August 16 on the island of Corfu, Greece, celebrating with close family and partner Akeem Morris in the village of Kouramades.
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Dressed in custom Dolce & Gabbana couture, the “Material Girl” singer posted photo carousels from the trip with her own chaotic caption: “It’s My Birthday! Eat, Pray, Love, Drink, Dance, Break plates, Feed Cats!! Thank you GD!”
The post captured everything from plate-smashing at a local taverna to rare family snaps, leaving fans in awe of the aesthetic, with comments flooding in to call her “the ultimate jet-setting icon” and praising her for living life on her own terms.
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