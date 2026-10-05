On Monday, videos circulating online showed a massive fire at Film City in Mumbai, prompting concerns about the safety of those shooting at the location. Now, HT City has learnt that the fire broke out outside the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga and MTV Hustle 5. While both teams have confirmed the incident to us, they have also clarified that there are no casualties and everyone is safe.

Exclusive | Fire breaks out outside sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Hustle; teams confirm no casualties

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The Pati Patni Aur Panga team confirms to us that the fire happened outside the sets. “Yes, there was a fire outside the sets. There is no casualty. Nobody was shooting at the set of Pati Patni Aur Panga. There was no shoot happening,” the team tells us.

Meanwhile, the Hustle 5 team confirms to us that the grand finale shoot was underway when the fire broke out, with all the artists present on the sets. Badshah, EPR, MC Square, Paradox and Agsy are among the artists associated with the season. “All the artists were there. The fire happened suddenly. As of now, there are no casualties and everyone is safe,” the team tells us.

Adding, that the incident happened while singer Nikita Gandhi’s paparazzi spotting was taking place at the location. “Nikita Gandhi’s papping spotting was happening when this unfortunate incident happened,” a source from the Hustle team tells us.

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. The Hustle 5 team further tells us that everyone has left the sets for now. “As soon as this happened, everybody left the sets for now. We also don’t know as of yet what was the cause behind the fire, but good thing, that everyone is safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. The Hustle 5 team further tells us that everyone has left the sets for now. “As soon as this happened, everybody left the sets for now. We also don’t know as of yet what was the cause behind the fire, but good thing, that everyone is safe.” {{/usCountry}}