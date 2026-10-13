Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is among the most anticipated releases of 2027. The sci-fi actioner marks the actors’ first onscreen collaboration, while Deepika has previously worked with Atlee on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Exclusive | Is Mrunal Thakur a part of Atlee’s next Raaka? Actor reacts to buzz

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Amid speculation about Mrunal Thakur also being part of the film, the actor neither confirms nor denies the reports when asked about them in an interview with HT City.

When asked if she is part of Raaka, Mrunal chooses to keep the focus on her latest release, Pooja Meri Jaan. Addressing the speculation around her upcoming projects, she says with a laugh, “I like how you assume that I am doing Raaka. (Laughs).” On pressing further she says, “Right now the announcement of upcoming films, I will make it on social networking sites soon. So that we put a full stop to all these rumours.”

For now, Mrunal says she wants to enjoy the process of acting rather than judge every project by its outcome. “I just want to say I want to enjoy the process. Because experiment is like aim, apparatus, observation, conclusion, that’s it. I don’t want to come to a conclusion where it did not work. For me, everything is you live and you learn,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also hopes to be part of stories that resonate with audiences beyond the screen. “And I would like to be a part of films that are not just challenging for me, but helps people get through their problems. And you know, make them more decisive and make them a better person,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also hopes to be part of stories that resonate with audiences beyond the screen. “And I would like to be a part of films that are not just challenging for me, but helps people get through their problems. And you know, make them more decisive and make them a better person,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Mrunal is keen to explore romantic and family dramas, too. “I want to do more romantic and family dramas,” she says, adding, “I love Hum Saath Saath Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, those kind of movies.” She also expresses a desire to return to Marathi cinema, saying, “I am trying to find a really nice script in Marathi and just surprise them one day.”

Meanwhile, the actor is happy to see her work reaching audiences outside India. Recalling an encounter in Paris, she says someone approached her about Love Sonia. She also speaks about a viewer from the Philippines who had watched an episode of Made in Heaven and an American viewer who had watched Sita Ramam after Indian friends recommended the romantic drama. “I am just happy to be entering into the industry in a time where my work is appreciated not just in India,” she says, adding, “And I was like, if my work is traveling across the world, why not?”