Exclusive| Juhi Chawla: Nana Patekar was legendary in his own rustic way

Juhi Chawla and Nana worked together in classic Bollywood films including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) and the delayed crime drama Gang (2000). She tells us, “I’m thinking of the times we spent together and feeling sad that somebody I worked with is no more. On the sets of Raju..I remember him as a unique presence and iconic actor. His style of acting was so rooted and being senior I was always overawed by him. I remember him playing the dafli and singing the song Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in the film."Speaking about Gang which took years to make she recalls, “It was fragmented shooting. I remember a scene that I was nervous about and he sat me down and gave me a long lecture on how to approach the scene. I remember sitting there intimidated and listening intently. ”Also sharing memories off screen she adds, “He had also invited us for Ganeshotsav at his house in Dadar during the 90s. I remember going to his simple home and his mother made sure we ate before we left. We sat on the floor and ate typical Maharashtrian food in thalis. Ofcourse I watched him in so many films, he was legendary in his own rustic way. He added so much colour and character to every film. His presence was felt in each film.”

Juhi Chawla

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