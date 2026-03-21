Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Exclusive! International day of forests: We are not saving the Earth by planting trees: Juhi Chawla

    Juhi Chawla promotes eco-friendliness by gifting tree saplings instead of traditional presents, celebrating special occasions with environmental consciousness

    Updated on: Mar 21, 2026 7:11 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    ­Juhi Chawla started an eco-friendly ini­ti­at­ive for years with a ges­ture — plant­ing trees for friends and fam­ily as a gift on their spe­cial days. Instead of tra­di­tional presents, the actor prefers cel­eb­rat­ing occa­sions like birth­days or anniversar­ies by plant­ing sap­lings.

    Juhi Chawla
    Juhi Chawla

    On Inter­na­tional Day of Forests today, Juhi insists how this prac­tise has become a part of her being. “Recently, a cousin asked me, ‘you have been plant­ing trees for so many people, and Jay (Mehta, hus­band) and your kids, when are you doing it for me?’ I found it amus­ing as, in the begin­ning, no one cared, but now it is expec­ted of me,” she tells us.

    While the actor feels glad when people appre­ci­ate her ges­ture, she emphas­ises on why it is the need of the hour: “Trees don’t need us, we need them. We are not sav­ing the Earth [by plant­ing trees], we do this to save ourselves.”

    Shar­ing how this prac­tise of her came into effect, the actor adds, “So many envir­on­mental move­ments begin with a lot of enthu­si­asm, but die out in time. I thought, how about I pledge trees for my friends and fam­ily on their birth­days instead of send­ing them flowers? It will become an annual thing and they would flour­ish for gen­er­a­tions. Some­where even the winds would carry the fresh­ness from those trees to all our chil­dren. Thus it began, and I’m so happy that today, we have crossed our tar­get of plant­ing one lakh trees, with many people get­ting inspired to join this ini­ti­at­ive.”

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive! International Day Of Forests: We Are Not Saving The Earth By Planting Trees: Juhi Chawla
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive! International Day Of Forests: We Are Not Saving The Earth By Planting Trees: Juhi Chawla
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes