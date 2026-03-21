Exclusive! International day of forests: We are not saving the Earth by planting trees: Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla started an eco-friendly initiative for years with a gesture — planting trees for friends and family as a gift on their special days. Instead of traditional presents, the actor prefers celebrating occasions like birthdays or anniversaries by planting saplings.
On International Day of Forests today, Juhi insists how this practise has become a part of her being. “Recently, a cousin asked me, ‘you have been planting trees for so many people, and Jay (Mehta, husband) and your kids, when are you doing it for me?’ I found it amusing as, in the beginning, no one cared, but now it is expected of me,” she tells us.
While the actor feels glad when people appreciate her gesture, she emphasises on why it is the need of the hour: “Trees don’t need us, we need them. We are not saving the Earth [by planting trees], we do this to save ourselves.”
Sharing how this practise of her came into effect, the actor adds, “So many environmental movements begin with a lot of enthusiasm, but die out in time. I thought, how about I pledge trees for my friends and family on their birthdays instead of sending them flowers? It will become an annual thing and they would flourish for generations. Somewhere even the winds would carry the freshness from those trees to all our children. Thus it began, and I’m so happy that today, we have crossed our target of planting one lakh trees, with many people getting inspired to join this initiative.”